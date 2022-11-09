Communities In Schools resources being provided to Charleston West Side schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) has approved an investment in a Special Community Development Project for schools on Charleston’s West Side.

The action occurred during the WVBE meeting Wednesday. The project will implement additional Communities In Schools (CIS) resources to provide an increased service network to address the academic and expanded needs of children.

Four CIS coordinators will work in Mary C. Snow Elementary, Edgewood Elementary, Grandview Elementary, West Side Middle School and Capital High School. First-year funding for the project totals $380,000.

“Educators are working extremely hard to deliver instruction while students are still recovering from the loss of instruction and increased trauma,” said State Superintendent David L. Roach in a release.

“These resources will be helpful and effective because they address not only the academic needs of children, but also the social-emotional and developmental recovery that is necessary. By wrapping comprehensive supports around children and providing professionals who build relationships with students and families, we will offer supports that were not previously available while also building upon existing structures.”

WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty said in a release, “Communities In Schools is already operating in Kanawha County, but we believe that providing another layer of services and support in this vulnerable community will assist with the challenges facing our education and greater community.”

“CIS has a distinguished record, and we know this investment that allows targeted support at the school-level and increased focus among community partners will make a difference. We look forward to getting to work and helping those who need it most.”