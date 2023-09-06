Committee agrees that changes need to be made to Rules of Council on chamber floor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following recent events during their meetings, Charleston city council is looking at adjusting a Rule of Council that pertains to who is permitted on the chamber floor for meetings and who and for how long someone can speak during the time for public comment.

Resolution No. 823-23 amends Rule No. 22 of the Rules of Council. It calls for changes to the public speaking terms that will increase public participation at council meetings.

The amendment to the rule would bump up the current limit of five speakers up to 10 speakers. Also, members of the public would get 20 minutes to bring their issue to council instead of the usual 10 minutes.

City council said this potential new rule change, which was approved by the Ordinance and Rules committee, is to increase the number of allotted public speakers and to being in “greater public participation.”

Chairperson of the Ordinance and Rules committee Chad Robinson said during their meeting Tuesday before the full council met that they want to allocate for more time to have more input from members of the public.

“I think it’s a good idea to have more public speaking to take place if there are members of the public who want to sign up,” said Robinson.

As for the other part of the resolution, council members are looking into keeping better tabs on who has access to the chamber floor where the city council meetings are held.

The resolution says that when city council is in session, only council members and City staff are permitted to be on the floor. All other people are asked to remain in the gallery. There is still a reserved section in the gallery for members of the media as well.

Robison said there have been some disruptions in meetings recently which has led to this resolution.

“With some of the happenings that have taken place at the last few meetings, and outside of public hearings, I think that it’s imperative that we update our Rules of Council to protect all of the interested parties,” Robinson said.

The resolution was on the agenda for the full city council for Tuesday’s meeting but was pushed back to be addressed at a later date.