Commissioners agree that law regarding rebate on personal property tax needs adjusted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is planning on sending a letter to the West Virginia Legislature to address some issues they see in a recently passed law about a rebate from people’s personal property tax.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper suggested they write a letter to the legislature regarding HB 2526 which includes a rebate on the annual property tax on vehicles.

State lawmakers may alter the new state law that was passed during the 2023 legislative session. The idea of holding a special session continues to be talked about among government officials. The commission believed a special session would occur and the rebate would be discussed and ultimately fixed. Carper found the law to be confusing and contain some faults.

“Why in the world would someone who pays their taxes on time get penalized?” Carper asked. “That makes no sense at all.”

The law takes effect January 1, 2024. Personal property tax bills are being sent out this month.

“It’s still a good problem to have that you’re getting money back for your car taxes for the first time ever in the state of West Virginia,” Carper said.