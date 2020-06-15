Commission discusses Elkview retail development project

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The proposal of a 44-acre retail and commercial development project near Elkview was discussed by the Kanawha County Commission on Monday.

The commission met early Monday morning to talk about the opportunities with the proposal led by developer Andrew Boyd with Charleston-based ATB Real Estate.

It’s estimated to bring 200 full-time jobs and up to 300-plus construction jobs.

“Herbert Hoover is going to be right down the road. It’s going to provide a lot of opportunities for the school kids to work there. It really is needed for that district after the flood that happened,” Ryan White, the Kanawha BOE president, and the attorney representing the developer spoke on the project Monday.

The project, called the Elkview Commons shopping area, would be off the Elkview exit on Interstate 79 accessed from Frame Road east of the exit.

White said the first phase is estimated to be about $6 million and would hope to get construction going by the end of 2020. He added that Boyd is going to seek a tax increment financing (TIF) to help fund the project.

TIF is placed in a separate fund and used to pay the debt service on the bonds. The commission received the application from Boyd.

The commissioner expressed support for the project on Monday but the commission must provide a 30-day notice and hold a public hearing on the moves. Commissioners must also make an application to the West Virginia Development Office.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “The Elkview Commons development has huge potential for Elkview and the residents of Kanawha County.”

Commissioner Ben Salango noted, “This is a very exciting economic development plan that has the potential to create hundreds of new jobs.”