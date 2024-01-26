Commission approves changes to voting precincts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has approved changes to voting precincts ahead of the 2024 May primaries.

Commissioners met Thursday to approve the following changes:

The commission did hold a public hearing during it’s meeting Thursday afternoon. A few local residents had objected to some of the changes. A poll worker from Pinch said he objected a consolidation of precincts 440 and 439 to Pinch because of too long of lines in years past. Voting for that precinct is held at Pinch Elementary School.

Kanawha County Clerk Vera J. McCormick said there will be more voting booths if needed for that precinct, as well as more poll workers. The voting location was moved from the Quick Community Center to Pinch Elementary in 2022.

Commissioners agreed to not consolidate those two precincts. Commission President Lance Wheeler said they’ll make sure that voting location doesn’t have too long of lines of people waiting to vote.

“I want to be sure that there is going to be enough voting machines at that precinct,” he said.

Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Elaine A. Harris said she’s fine with the precinct changes.

“If there are issues, we could come back and tweak or fix them,” she said.

The commission said that voters in listed communities will be notified by mail about the changes sometime within the next two weeks.