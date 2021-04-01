Columbia Gas agrees to address loose debris, hillside near Blue Creek Road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Columbia Gas Transmission LLC has informed the Kanawha County Commission it will perform work near Blue Creek Road to alleviate safety concerns.

The commission announced Thursday the company will address loose debris and boulders that could hinder travel for 500 Elkview residents. The company will also perform a geotechnical inspection for developing a long-term solution.

Commissioners have been pressuring Columbia Gas Transmission to fix the hillside because of rock slides blocking access to around 200 homes. The commission issued multiple notices of violation against the company for violating the county’s public nuisance ordinance.

“I am just astonished by how fast we have moved on this,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “It’s very impressive.”

The commission retained Isaac Forman as legal counsel, costing the commission around $24,000.

“Worth every penny,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

The commission agreed to keep S&S Engineers to ensure work is done properly and the safety threat is minimized.