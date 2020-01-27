Collision puts car on top in front of Charleston City Hall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A t-bone collision in downtown Charleston Monday morning resulted in a car being flipped on its top right in front of Charleston City Hall.

The wreck occurred at around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Virginia and Court streets. According to Sgt. Chris Burford, the Traffic Unit Commander for the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a red light violation was committed.

From video evidence, CPD officials say the vehicle on its top is the at-fault vehicle for the collision. That vehicle was traveling south on Court Street prior to the crash.

“With the lower speed areas with multiple intersections, you don’t typically see as many rollovers,” Burford told MetroNews. “But just like every crash scene, they are all different, the circumstances that contribute to each crash.”

Firefighters had to remove the door of the overturned vehicle to get the driver out. The car landed on the sidewalk near the steps of city hall.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Charleston police are investigating the crash. Virginia Street East remained blocked off on that block at 12:30 p.m.