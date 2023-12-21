Collins trial moved to next year with new attorney coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man accused in a 2022 Charleston murder has a new trial date and will soon get a new attorney.

Shavan Collins, 36, of Charleston, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango Thursday on a motion from Collins’ attorney John Carr to withdraw as counsel.

Collins is charged with second degree murder following the Aug. 26, 2022 shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.

Mosley was shot in the front yard of a home on Frame Street. Police said the two men had been arguing when Collins took out a gun and shot Mosley in the chest.

Carr told Salango he’s reluctantly ending his relationship with Collins because of a conflict concerning a separate charge that may be part of an upcoming indictment.

“I could potentially be a witness against him,” Carr said.

Salango agreed to remove Carr. Another attorney will be appointed soon. Salango set the new trial date for March 11.

Collins previously had a mental evaluation at Sharpe Hospital and was declared competent to stand trial. The issue of criminal responsibility still needs to be settled, Salango said.

Carr told Salango he wishes he could stay on the case but can’t.

“It is a rather unfortunate set of circumstances that has caused counsel to withdraw,” Carr said. “Counsel did not make that motion lightly but felt the ethical obligation to do so,”

Collins is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail without bail.