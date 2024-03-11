Collins murder trial moved to August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge has agreed to move a murder trial to later this year.

Judge Tera Salango granted a defense motion in a Monday hearing in the case of Shavan Collins to postpone the trial.

Collins, 36, is charged with second degree murder following the Aug. 26, 2022 shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.

Mosley was gunned down in the front yard of a residence on Frame Street.

Collins was scheduled to go on trial but Salango has moved it to Aug. 5.

Herb Hively recently took over as defense attorney. Previous defense attorney John Carr took himself off the case due to a conflict of interest.