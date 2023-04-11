Collins found not competent to stand trial in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man charged with murder has been found currently not competent to stand trial.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango made the finding in a Tuesday morning video hearing after reviewing a report of a recent psychiatric exam of Shavan Collins, 36, of Charleston.

That same report also said Collins was “likely recoverable” to competency. Salango ordered him to undergo treatment at Sharpe Hospital in Weston. She’ll have another hearing at a later date to see how the treatment has gone.

Collins is charged with second degree murder following the Aug. 26, 2022 shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.

Mosley was shot in the front yard of a home on Frame Street. Police said the two men had been arguing when Collins took out a gun and shot Mosley in the chest.

Collins’ attorney John Carr first brought up the issue of competency and criminal responsibility in a February hearing. Carr said Tuesday his concerns were validated by the report.

“Counsel had an ethical obligation to raise this issue and those concerns appear to be well-founded,” Carr said.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s hearing, Collins seemed to be expressing some concern of his own about the report.

“Did you read this?” Collins asked Carr. “It’s not true…how is that possible?” Carr then asked Salango to turn his mic off. Carr then spoke with Collins who didn’t say anything else the rest of the hearing.

Collins remains in the South Central Regional Jail on $1 million cash-only bail.