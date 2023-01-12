Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow.

The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees, but Meteorologist Levi Cornett said a cold front is expected to follow the warm air and storms later Thursday evening.

“We have a really strong cold front slated to come through later this evening and into tomorrow,” Cornett said.

The higher elevations will get the snow first later Thursday night, followed by a change over in the western low lens late in the day on Friday.

Cornett said, “3 to 5 inches are possible in the higher elevations.”

There’s no expectation for hail as part of Thursday’s thunderstorms, but isolating winds have made their way into West Virginia from Kentucky.

Temperatures could dip down as low as 36 degrees overnight and into Friday morning.