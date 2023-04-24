Coca-Cola Consolidated releases statement on possible Teamsters strike

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coca-Cola Consolidated isn’t saying much about this week’s vote by Local 175 of the Teamsters Union to rejected the company’s contract offer and authorize a strike in West Virginia.

Drivers who deliver Coke products in Charleston and Logan unanimously voted down the contract Sunday at the Teamsters headquarters in Charleston.

The company put out the following statement in reaction to the vote:

“We care deeply about our West Virginia teammates, and we’re dedicated to strengthening the communities where they live and work. Any assertion to the contrary is inaccurate.

We’ve continually invested in our West Virginia business operations, and we support non-profits and community organizations our teammates take part in and care about. We value our teammates’ contributions and hold regular appreciation events at our facilities.

We’ve provided the union a fair and competitive contract offer for their members. We don’t believe a work stoppage is in our teammates’ best interest. During this time, we remain focused on continuing to serve our customers.”

The current contract expires at midnight Tuesday.