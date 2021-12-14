Coalition including Charleston, Huntington selected as finalist for EDA grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The cities of Charleston and Huntington have been awarded the first phase of a federal grant from the U.S Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The EDA awarded 60 groups out of a pool of 529 applications, which was announced Monday. The $1 billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” – the marquee of EDA’s American Rescue Plan programs – aims to boost economic pandemic recovery and rebuild American communities, including some that have been grappling with decades of disinvestment, the EDA said in a release.

The EDA stated that led by Coalfield Development, the Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT Now) Initiative was formed and it seeks to spur job growth in the 25 economically distressed and coal-impacted counties in southern West Virginia. The coalition includes the cities of Charleston, Huntington and Marshall University.

The EDA further stated that if provided an implementation grant, the coalition aims to combat the environmental effects of coal by supporting the transition from coal to solar power; implementing sustainable reuse projects on abandoned mine sites; investing in innovation zones and centers to create a skilled workforce and provide the infrastructure for manufacturing; creating a climate task force; and developing entrepreneurial programs to support employment in the field of environmentalism.

“To be selected out of those 529 to 60, that’s phase one and we made it. That’s a monumental deal, it’s a big deal to go and compete against entities across the country. These are competitive grants,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said to 580-WCHS.

She said that the city would focus its efforts on the Kanawha Manufacturing Plant Site on the East End. The plan would be to reuse the site for a jobs training center and technology hub. Goodwin said has not been used to its full potential in many years.

“What we’re trying to do is make use of properties, especially in the center of these neighborhoods, and repurpose them and reuse them,” Goodwin said.

Huntington’s plan includes the 100 acres of vacant manufacturing brownfields in downtown and looks at adding a potential manufacturing plan. Goodwin said to compete for these large grants, Charleston and Huntington have to work together.

“If Charleston is successful, Huntington is successful. Yes, we share some of the same advantages and challenges, When we partner together, we can secure not only the attention of the EDA but also capture some of these critical financial dollars,” she said.

Charleston’s mayor said that ACT Now was awarded $500,000 for the first phase of the grant. Phase two is already underway and due March 15, 2022, Goodwin stated. The EDA will select 20 to 30 of the 60 finalists to award up to $100 million to complete their projects.