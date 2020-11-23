Coal miner dead in Kanawha County incident

DAWES, W.Va. — A Boone County coal miner is dead following an accident at a Kanawha County mine Monday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Kathy Justice released a statement, saying Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White died after an injury at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today,” the statement said.

“This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation. Cathy and I ask everyone across the state to join us in praying for Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The man was first reported injured underground at around 11:21 a.m. to Metro 911. He was rushed to a local hospital.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin tweeted out statements Monday:

Absolutely awful, especially this close to Thanksgiving. Charlie and I send our heartfelt condolences to Taylor’s loved ones. We’ll be praying for his family. https://t.co/EP5dvAmh1t — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) November 23, 2020