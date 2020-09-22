CLRA seeking input on former grocery site

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Land Reuse Agency is seeking public input regarding an area surrounding Central and Park avenues on the city’s West Side.

The agency wants to hear about what residents want to happen to the former Abraham’s Grocery location at 739 Central Ave. and a project idea that would have the most positive impact.

The agency took over the site in May.

“We’ve been working recently in trying to get some community input on that,” agency chairman Kevin Baker said on Monday’s “580 Live.”

“We’ve had a public meeting by Zoom, which is tough in the day of community meetings to hear from folks online.”

The agency installed a chalkboard on the building to allow people to write their ideas for using the space. The agency will monitor the suggestions for the next two weeks.

People may also complete an online survey at https://bit.ly/3iYjoLg.