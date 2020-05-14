CLRA holds open meeting on West Side properties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Land Reuse Agency heard ideas about what to do with three West Side properties.

Members took public comments about the land at 1514 2nd Ave., 739 Central Ave. and 1502 Washington St. W.

The city established the Charleston Land Reuse Agency seven months ago to study utilizing abandoned property and land for the future of the city.

“The goal of tonight is really to listen to folks, listen to the community, folks who are taking the time out of their busy schedules to join us and give feedback about what they would like to see happen in their community,” agency chairman Kevin Baker said.

Multiple members of the public spoke about was to use the areas; city Council member Deanna McKinney mentioned attracting youth through projects at these sites.

“We know what it was to be a teenager and have somewhere safe that you can go hang out with your peers,” she said. “I think it’s well overdue on the West Side to be there for these kids just because summer is coming up and things are happening where there is nothing for them to do over there.”

West Side resident Alma Rodriguez suggested using some of the properties as a community garden or dog park.

“I think it would be just a wonderful thing because elders in our neighborhood don’t have access,” she said.

Thursday’s meeting was the first for the Charleston Land Reuse Agency. A second public meeting will be held at a later date.