Clendenin man will be sentenced Monday for April 2021 murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Clendenin man will be sentenced Monday for the death of a Charleston man

Beau Alexander Hodge, 31, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder stemming from the April 2021 death of 29-year-old Charles “C.J.” Thaxton.

According to authorities, Hodge and Thaxton were fighting in a Charleston alley near Stuart Street. Hodge pulled a gun and shot Thaxton in the chest. Hodge fled the scene in a vehicle.

Thaxton was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango is presiding over the case. Both sides previously agreed to a 15-year sentence.

Hodge will appear in court at 10 a.m.