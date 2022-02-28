Clendenin man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Clendenin man pleaded guilty in a Charleston murder investigation dating back to April 2021.

Beau Alexander Hodge, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Charles “CJ” Thaxton, 29, of Charleston. Hodge was initially charged with first-degree murder.

According to investigators, Hodge and Thaxton had been involved in an altercation in a nearby alley near Stuart Street. Police reported Hodge pulled out a gun, fired one shot and took off in a Ford F-250 truck.

Thaxton was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He had been shot in the chest.

Hodge was found several hours later after he crashed the truck in the 100 block of North Pinch Road in Elkview.

The plea deal was accepted by Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango. Both sides have agree to a 15 year sentence but Hodge will not be formally sentenced until April 11.