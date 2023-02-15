Clendenin man in custody on armed robbery charges

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is in jail charged with armed robbery after a hold-up Tuesday night at the 7-Eleven in Clendenin.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said Aaron Urban, 38, of Clendenin, used a shotgun to rob the convenience store at around 10:45 p.m. and then took off in his pick-up truck down Elk River Road. Deputies began a pursuit. They said Urban got on Interstate 79 heading toward Charleston at Mink Shoals. Police used tire spikes which flattened three of the tires on Urban’s truck near the Westmoreland exit and interstate split but Urban kept driving.

Deputies said Urban caught in the Carrie Underwood post-concert traffic near the Coliseum and Convention Center and almost struck several vehicles. Urban surrendered at Kanawha Boulevard.

Deputies said Urban’s 15-year-old daughter was in the truck with him.

Urban is in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bail. His daughter has been turned over to family members.