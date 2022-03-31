Cleaning and painting work on interstate bridges in Charleston set to begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The cleaning and painting of nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps through downtown Charleston might begin as early as next week.

On Thursday, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced details of the $27.4 million project to clean and paint a series of bridges and ramps on Interstate 77 and Interstate 64.

In February, Blastech Enterprises Inc. was awarded the contract for the project that includes bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue, and Court Street and ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way, and Brooks Street.

Greg Bailey, Chief Engineer for Operations for the DOH told 580-WCHS that the contract is the largest cleaning and painting project ever by the DOH. He said the whole structure has never been done at once, like what is scheduled with this project.

“The bridge on the structural steel will be a dark blue, similar to the Fort Hill Bridge and the concrete wall will be a white,” Bailey said.

Bailey added it may begin in 7 to 10 days. The projected completion of the project is Nov. 2023.

“It may be later next week, depending on the weather. The contractor is here today (Thursday) so he has people in town already,” he said.

The project will be funded with 80% federal funds and 20% state funding.

Bailey said there will be no closures of roadways during work but could be interruptions to traffic.

“There could be things hanging down from the bridge that might block a lane on Pennsylvania Avenue. They’ll be short disruptions on the evenings and weekends,” Bailey said.

The project also includes the demolition of a walkway along Leon Sullivan Way.

In a separate announcement Thursday, the DOH announced contractors began rigging work for a new blue and gold paint job on the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge on the West Virginia Turnpike.

In June 2021, Southern Road and Bridge LLC was awarded a contract for $16,267,273.80 to completely repaint both northbound and southbound spans of the bridge, a release said.

Painting is expected to be complete in June 2023.