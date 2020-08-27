Clay troopers investigate ATV fatal

NEBO, W.Va. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Clay County earlier this week.

According to a news release from state police, Riggs Carter had gotten on an ATV Tuesday evening at his home in the Nebo area of Clay County. He planned to ride to his grandparents to stay the night.

Troopers said the boy’s father, Jeremy Carter, found his son in a field Wednesday morning. His body was pinned underneath the ATV.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said no foul play is suspected.

The accident is being investigated by troopers from the Clay Detachment.