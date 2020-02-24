Clay death results in charges

CLAY, W.Va. — A Clay County man turned himself in to state police Monday after being charged with murder.

Gary Wayne Moore, 48, of Lizemores, showed up at state police headquarters in Clay a few hours after troopers said they were looking for him in connection with the Sunday night shooting death of James Stone, 47, also of Lizmores.

Troopers said Moore came to Stone’s home on Hubbard Lane near Lizemores around 9 p.m. Sunday. The two got into an argument which escalated into a physical altercation. According to troopers, Moore left the home and retrieved a firearm from his truck, returned to the house, and shot Stone in the chest as he stood on the front porch.

Moore then fled the scene.

Troopers issued on a bulletin to be lookout or a 2005 dark colored Chevy Silverado with WV plates 3XY652.

Moore was scheduled to be arraigned and lodged in jail Monday evening.