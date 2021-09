CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following two church fires in Clay County,

The incidents happened at People’s Church and Flat Fork Church, which are both located on Flat Fork Road.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office on Wednesday said the Flat Fork Church fire was caused by arson.

No injuries were reported.

The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department posted a message on social media warning people to “be on high alert of suspicious activity.”