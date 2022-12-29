Clay Center to host Noon Years Eve event for kids, families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Clay Center in Charleston plans to host its annual Noon Years Eve event for kids and families this Saturday.

There will be countdown to 2023 beginning at 11 a.m. with an explosion and dance party at 12 p.m. on New Years Eve Day.

Morgan Robinson, vice president of museum & marketing at the Clay Center, said when the clock strikes noon, there will be a lot of excitement.

“It’s always so much fun to see these kids participate in traditions that are typically reserved for adults, but they can celebrate even harder than a lot of us on the Noon Year,” Robinson said on Wednesday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”

.@claycenter will welcome the new year with their "Noon Year's Eve Celebration." What is this event? What will take place to celebrate the new year? Morgan Robinson, Vice President of Museum & Marketing at the Clay Center, joins @HoppyKercheval. WATCH: https://t.co/yCFQ3nDJuy pic.twitter.com/AI1z9NNiho — MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) December 28, 2022

The event is meant to give families the opportunity to be together before midnight, especially for those little ones and even adults who can’t stay awake that long.

“We can’t stay up until midnight, but we still like to celebrate and look ahead to 2023,” Robinson said.

The “explosion” includes a liquid nitrogen powered confetti explosion using over 100 colorful, plastic balls.

“We’re going to burst into the Noon Year,” Robinson said.

There will be hat making, confetti poppers and exhibit interactions. The Clay Center’s own DJ MuZack will host the dance party of kids and families.

There will also be a “2022 Science in Review” show.

The cost of admission is $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Clay Center members get in for free.