Clay Center among those hosting New Year’s events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians say they’re looking forward to ringing in 2022.

With New Year’s Eve events canceled last year, many across the state are eager to host in-person celebrations again Friday.

One annual event that is making a return is Noon Year’s Eve at the Clay Center in Charleston.

Morgan Robinson, marketing director at the Clay Center, said it’s an opportunity for parents and children to celebrate at 12 p.m. rather than staying up until midnight.

“Kids can get their fun in, still take a nap and make it to bed by 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve,” Robinson said. “We’ve got hat making, confetti cannons, all kinds of fun things families can do together to really flex that creativity.”

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. With concerns about the fast spreading Omicron variant, Robinson said they will have precautions in place to ensure everyone stays safe.

“You’re going to see all of our staff wearing masks. We encourage all families to do so as well. We’re going to be social distancing in the grand lobby, so a much larger space for families to have their own pod area to dance together,” she said.

Some events in West Virginia that are likely to draw in large crowds will not go on as scheduled. There was a New Year’s Eve 80s themed prom that was supposed to take place at the RailYard in Bluefield.

Staff posted on Facebook this week the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 13, 2022.

Also The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg announced Thursday afternoon it’s New Year’s Eve concert featuring The Davisson Brothers Band had to be cancelled because someone associated with the band had tested positive for COVID.

“We are deeply saddened to report that someone in our camp has tested positive for Covid,” a statement from the band said. “For the safety of family, fans, friends, and crew, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our New Year’s Eve show in Clarksburg. We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing all of you in 2022!”

Robinson Grand said it would refund those who purchased tickets.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County will require proof of vaccination for guests attending parties at Hoots Bar & Grill and the Shavers Center.

“We took a year off from all of the others, so this year will be back to a regular New Year’s Eve at Snowshoe, or close to a regular. We’re still trying to encourage folks to mask up and monitor capacity. We’re not going to fill as many tickets to these parties as we once did,” Shawn Cassell, marketing manager at Snowshoe, told MetroNews.

Events at Snowshoe are also taking place at the Bear’s Den for kids under 12, Split Rocks Pools for teens and the Village Plaza.

The Greenbrier Resort has has a number of weekend New Year’s activities including a Midnight Madness Kids Party and a Masquerade Ball.

Packages are available at Stonewall Resort in Lewis County for overnight accommodations, dining and entertainment options.

The following New Year’s Eve events are also taking place across West Virginia: