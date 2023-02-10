Class ring returned to rightful owner nearly 60 years later

CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — While executing a search warrant of a suspect’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Cabin Creek, detectives of Kanawha County discovered a class ring nearly 60 years old.

Detectives were able to identify the ring as belonging to a man from Needham Broughton High School, located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The ring read with a graduation year of 1965 and had the initials M.P. etched into it. Detectives then identified a gentleman through a class list of the high school from that year named Michael Pedneau.

The Sheriff’s Office reached out to Pedneau and told him they found found his class ring. He was in disbelief according to the detectives when they told him.

Pedneau, who still lives in North Carolina, told the detectives he believed he lost his ring somewhere around the late 1960’s while he was in the Navy, or the early 70’s when he spent some time in Princeton, West Virginia.

Pedneau said he’s looking forward to traveling to West Virginia sometime in the coming weeks to retrieve this long-lost class ring.