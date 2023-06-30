City workers take note of the growing Sternwheel Regatta kicking off Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds already storming the Kanawha Boulevard Friday afternoon for the opening day of the Sternwheel Regatta, and staff from the City of Charleston and the Regatta commission were on hand to make it happen.

Vendors were already in full swing and the carnival was getting underway Friday. The Wheelwash Beer Festival on Capitol Street was also going to be kicking off the opening day, along with the bands The Crunch and Better Than Ezra, followed by a firework display at 9:40 p.m.

Everyone behind the scenes who went into putting on last year’s return Regatta was out Friday as it got underway, and they believe it’s going to be even bigger this year.

The City of Charleston’s New Small Business Liason Audrey Conn said she was surprised at how many people were already there after just opening the gates.

“I can’t believe it’s so busy already, we actually just opened it up a couple of hours ago and everyone is already here, the food is going good, and everybody is really excited,” Conn said.

Conn works closely with the main event coordinators who line up the vendors and make sure they are running smoothly and following city guidelines.

She said the vendors alone had nearly doubled from last year, with over 70 of them expected to pour into the city this year for the five days Regatta is happening.

Along with the increasing vendors, Volunteer Coordinator Candice Arthur said volunteers behind the Regatta are also a growing aspect of the five-day event.

“I mean I think every year it’s going to grow and grow and grow so we are going to need more and more volunteers,” she said.

As the coordinator, Arthur ensures the many volunteers have a location, and are well taken care of and provided with water as they spend long hours in the heat. She said they keep the Regatta going.

“The volunteers are the eyes and the ears of Regatta and without them, we are lost, so that’s what we do,” Arthur said.

Charleston’s Mayor Amy Goodwin was also out-and-about for the onset of the event Friday, making sure everything was starting up smoothly, and she was pleased with the way it was already starting to turn out.

Goodwin said it appears to be an energy filtered over from last year’s Regatta return and the immense success it saw pulling out of a 14-year interval.

“We’re talking about 210,000 people in a small period of time here in this tight venue, it’s electric, you can see, we have people waiting for the vendors to open,” Goodwin said.

However, Goodwin said the Regatta’s growing success also comes from a sense of nostalgia from the year’s past before coming to a stop in 2009, as people remember all of its traditional features, from the sternwheel boats, the funeral parade and the rubber duck races.

“You know, nobody comes for one particular reason, everyone comes to be with their family, to get something great to eat, to listen to some great music, but to be together,” she said.

And after a two to three year stint of having that togetherness taken away, Goodwin said the need for it has only been re-emphasized and the Regatta has showcased that need.

“If Covid taught us anything at all, it taught us, it reminded us that we need to be together, that we like to be together, we’re humans, and we miss that time and I think in some ways we took that time before Covid for granted,” Goodwin said.

There is no short of events and activities taking place tomorrow, Saturday, July 1. Day 2 of Regatta will kick off with a Firecracker 5k at Magic Island starting at 8 a.m. followed by the Weiner Dog Races at Magic Island at 10 a.m.

There will also be a Fire Parade being held at Magic Island at 1 p.m. tomorrow and the traditional Funeral Parade will take off starting at 123 Capitol Street at 2 p.m.

One of the newest events, the Sternwheel Slamboree will go down at City Center at Slack Plaza at 3 p.m.

The group Redline at 6:30 p.m. will open up for Flo Rida starting at 8 p.m.