City to unveil headliners Wednesday for this year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It won’t be long before we know the musical acts for the 2024 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

On Wednesday, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will announce the headline performers for this year’s Regatta on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from the Four Points by Sheraton Charleston on Kanawha Boulevard.

Last year’s lineup included a mixed bag of genres delivering memorable performances. The 2023 Regatta had rock band Better Than Ezra, hip-hop artist Flo Rida, soul band Kool & The Gang and country singer Jo Dee Messina.

The city brought in $37.2 million in revenue last year from the Regatta. In 2022, the city raked in $31 million. Also, over 220,000 people from neighboring cities and even other states attended the Regatta in 2023.

Recently, the Kanawha County Commission approved a $100,000 funding request from the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission to help with this year’s event.

The 2024 Regatta will again fall on the week of the Fourth of July. The first day of the five-day event is Wednesday, July 3 and goes till Sunday, July 7.

A complete schedule of the rest of the events for the week can be found at charlestonregatta.com.