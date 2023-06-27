City officials confident to exceed last year’s Sternwheel Regatta expectations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City of Charleston officials are anticipating yet another successful return of the Sternwheel Regatta and an economic impact to match.

Garnering a total of over $31 million into the city last year following the revival of the five-day festival since 2009, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO, Tim Brady said a lot of factors came into play leading to the event’s success.

“It was an enormous success,” Brady reiterated. “I think it was the confluence of a lot of things, it was post-Covid, I think there was a lot of pent-up desire to get out and do stuff, there was this sense of nostalgia, this desire for the city to bring back Regatta.”

As the gear up for this year’s Regatta kicking off this Friday is now underway, Brady made an appearance on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Tuesday to reflect on the past festival’s success and to discuss how the city has grappled with living up to it.

“Now we’re looking at year two and it’s like ‘how do you build upon that,’ so let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Brady said.

However, Brady is confident they can live up to the expectations.

From the music line up to the various activities such as the beer fest, hot dog eating competition, car show and wiener dog races, he said they now have the opportunity make an even bigger comeback.

“All of these events, we learned lessons from last year, so we think everything is going to be better,” he said.

One event in particular Brady wanted to highlight Tuesday, alongside the event organizer Adam Harris, is an inaugural wrestling match. Harris said city officials organized a wrestling match last year but this one is set to be bigger and better.

“They made history by bringing the Regatta back and they included professional wrestling last year, but we’re going to make history again this year with the first-of-its-kind event, the first Sternwheel Slamboree,” Harris said.

He said following the Slamboree, the first-ever Regatta Champion will be chosen.

After a couple of qualifying matches at promotional events leading up to the Regatta, the PowerSlam Academy’s grand champion, Troy Parker is challenging against ASW X Division champion, Josh Williams for that title.

They will be opening the event, which starts Saturday, July 1 at 3 p.m. at City Center Slack Plaza, and will be followed up by a Women’s Division, a Main Event, and an ASW Title Tag Team Match.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also joined the discussion over the Regatta’s success on MetroNews Talkline. She expects to see a crowd of over 220,000 attendees coming into the city this year compared to last year’s estimated 210,000 people.

However, with that, she said came the enormous impact the crowd had on area businesses.

“It not only just worked for the amount of people who showed up, but you can’t walk down Summers, Capitol, any of our shops or hotels and have someone say something less than ‘we ran out of food, we ran out of rooms, we ran out of merchandise,” Goodwin said.

She said at the heart of the Sternwheel Regatta lies pure economic development.

Goodwin said last year, 29% of people making the impact on the economy during the event were from out-of-state, and she hopes to draw in more of that.

“That’s what I want, I want folks coming in,” she said. “I’ll go back and put my tourism hat on, that’s what I want, I want folks coming to any of our cities, all of them, not just Charleston.”

While Goodwin said Charleston’s accessible location is a major draw-in for visitors, she agreed that Covid-19 has made a huge impact on the number of people coming in.

“People want out, people want to go and do, they took advantage and they took for granted when they could do, and now they know better,” said Goodwin.

The Regatta starts up Friday and will last until Tuesday, July 4. Goodwin said there is only a handful of hotels left downtown and suggests taking the time to book one now before it’s too late.