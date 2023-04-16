City of St. Albans unveils century-old time capsule

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A 100-year-old time capsule has been unveiled in the City of St. Albans.

The time capsule was pulled from a cornerstone of the former St. Albans Junior High School building and was shared with the public Saturday afternoon.

The cornerstone was originally put in by the Grand Lodge of West Virginia and Washington Lodge #58.

Some of the artifacts include a newspaper and coins from 1923.

The school closed in 1989. Some former students and the school’s last principal were at Saturday’s event.

St. Albans Municipal Judge Jared Page said the cornerstone and the artifacts inside have been donated to the city. Page said he’s working with Mayor Scott James to locate a place to put the time capsule for those who want to view it.