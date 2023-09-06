City of Hurricane passes ordinance banning minors from “adult performances”

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane city council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday evening that prohibits minors from attending “live adult performances.”

The ordinance states that anyone under the age of 18 would be prevented from attending a performance defined as “obscene and depicting sexual or lewd conduct” in zoned, unincorporated communities. The ordinance does not apply to events in cities or towns in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Commission unanimously passed the ordinance during a meeting in June. Also that month, prior to the approval of the county commission, a similar ordinance was passed in Jefferson County.

Plenty of speakers for and against the ordinance spoke at the council meeting Tuesday.