City of Huntington launches new app to better respond to service requests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The City of Huntington is out with a new service request management system meant to allow residents to report quality-of-life-issues.

Mayor Steve Williams and his administration this week launched a free mobile app, Huntington WV 311, that will accept city service requests or complaints from the public.

App users will be able to provide city staff with pictures, specific descriptions and more.

“Let’s say if a citizen wants to report a pothole, they can go into the service request management system, they can include photos of the pothole, tell us exactly where it is and then they can track the request as we work to resolve it,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington.

The web tool has been developed in partnership with SeeClickFix, a company that works with local governments about non-emergency issues.

Chambers said they often get calls about fallen trees, drainage issues, code enforcement and more. The city is hoping to address those requests in a timely fashion through this new service.

“We received more than 72,000 calls to City Hall last year alone. That’s a large volume of calls. Through this effort, we’re aiming to be much more efficient,” Chambers said.

City officials said the new partnership not only allows people to report problems, but also to view, comment on and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors.

“If a resident wants to track service requests in their neighborhood or in their city council district, they can do so. They can refine their search down to the specific request or they can group them by categories,” Chambers explained.

“Watch areas” can be established by residents with the ability to receive notifications about issues in that specific section of town. Residents will be able to view progress on all service requests, not just the ones they report.

Williams discussed the program during his State of the City address Monday night. He said the program has been in the making for almost a year.

The Huntington WV 311 mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. Reports can also be submitted through the City of Huntington’s online portal.