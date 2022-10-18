City of Charleston’s Parks & Rec director says turf projects are coming along

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The work to put down artificial turf on 10 athletic fields in the City of Charleston is coming along with a few fields already completed.

Rashaun Poore, the Director of Charleston’s Parks & Rec Department was recently on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and gave an update for the multi-million project.

“We just finished up UC at Kanawha City. That field is done and completed. The little league field in Kanawha City is just about finished. I know the turf is down, they have to get the rubber in there and tie it all together,” Poore said.

Poore said work is also underway at Appalachian Power Park and the North Charleston Little League Field.

The city plans on upgrading fields located through city limits:

— Bigley Field 1 and Bigley Field 2.

— The upper and lower soccer fields at Cato Park.

— Kanawha City League Little Field.

— Kanawha City Softball/University of Charleston Field.

— Martin Luther King, Jr Center Complex.

— North Charleston Little League Field.

— Power Park Field.

— Suppa Little League/Softball Field.

Matthew Sutton, the Chief of Staff for the City of Charleston said improves the cost of maintenance for the city on the fields, brings down water costs and saves time with volunteers working on the fields.

“Not having to mow it as much, not having to rake the field as often. You still have to take care of it, there’s a machine that runs over the field and takes up the pellets to make the field fluffy but the maintenance is still down,” Sutton said on Monday’s 580-LIVE.

Sutton said they’ll see a huge return on investment in the city and county and multiple chances to host regional and national tournaments.

The $8.1 million contract with Turf Alliance is related to placing synthetic turf.