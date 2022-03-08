City of Charleston unveils two new electric vehicle charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston has two new electric vehicle charging stations and they were shown off Tuesday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Christopher Burk from Pickering & Associates, Marty Weirick from the West Virginia Electric Auto Association, Council Member Emmett Pepper, and Director of Parking Terri Allen, stood in front of the charging stations on the first floor of the Shanklin Parking Garage located at 501 Virginia Street East.

Goodwin told 580-WCHS she wants to create more options for citizens and travelers.

“We wanted to make sure that we give more options to people that not only work here but are visiting here,” the mayor said.

The parking spaces with chargers are located on the first floor near the office in the metered parking area and will be used exclusively for e-charging. There is no fee for using the charging stations; however, parking rates will apply at $1 per hour during enforcement hours, the city said.

The charging stations were donated by Dr. Charles ‘Chip’ Pickering and Pickering Energy Solutions.

“Charleston is working to become a more energy-efficient City. These charging stations, graciously donated by Dr. Pickering, will provide residents and visitors with options to charge electric vehicles,” said Goodwin in a release.

“As of September 2021, West Virginia had a ratio of 6.75 electric vehicles per charging port, according to the website EVAdoption. As we see the demand for electric vehicles increase, charging ports will need to be more readily available. These additions help meet this demand.”

During the press conference, the first vehicle was charged using these new chargers. The new charging stations are ready for use immediately. Goodwin

Pepper, a member of the Charleston Green Team, spoke alongside Goodwin following the event and said this is about the future, especially with rising gas prices.

“I think this is a really important step for reducing air pollution in the city. But also, I don’t know if you’ve tried to pump gas recently, but it’s gotten a little more expensive so I think these kinds of cars are going to be more attractive for people going forward.”