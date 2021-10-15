City of Charleston unveils arboretum at Spring Hill Cemetery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After many years of planning, an arboretum opened at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.

City of Charleston and Spring Hill Cemetery leaders gathered with the family of Mary Price Ratrie to open the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum Thursday.

The arboretum boasts more than 100 distinct species of trees, including five “champion” trees” – those considered to be the best of their type in existence in the State of West Virginia.

“We are looking upon it as not only a teaching tool but a tourist attraction. We have had people come in already looking for it. People plan their vacations around going to places like this,” Spring Hill Cemetery Superintendent Larry Ford told 580-WCHS AM.

Trees throughout the arboretum have been tagged with QR codes that, when used with a smart device, will further explain the species of the tree and give additional information. These tags can be found on trees throughout the cemetery, the city said.

In addition, the arboretum provides tremendous eco-benefits to the City of Charleston including over 1,700 pounds of air pollutant removal annually, nearly 4.8 million gallons of stormwater runoff prevention annually, and 133,000 kilowatts of electricity savings per year. There are 109 species and 1,400 trees on the 180 acres of land.

Ford said Mary Price Ratrie was an advocate for arboretums and wanted to put one in the state for a long time.

“She passed away and all of this remained her vision. It was the generosity of her family who personally contributed to making this happen. It’s why we are here,” Ford said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “The Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum will provide educational opportunities for our students and be another beautiful outdoor experience for visitors and those who live in our Capital City.”

“Thank you to the Ratrie family and the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum for your dedication to this project.”