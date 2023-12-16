City of Charleston taking applications for Chief of Police position

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Applications to fill the Chief of Police vacancy at the Charleston Police Department will be available to fill out through mid-January.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Friday the application is now available online through January 15, 2024. Interviews will be conducted following the conclusion of the application process.

“Naming our city’s next Chief of Police is something I take very seriously. The ideal candidate must be able to work with our Charleston police officers and with our communities, be someone who our officers and community members can put their faith and trust in, and have experience in the law enforcement field,” said Mayor Goodwin. “For the past several weeks, we have researched and reviewed application processes for police departments and law enforcement agencies in West Virginia and across the country so that we could establish a more robust process for selecting our next Police Chief.”

23-year veteran Scott Dempsey has served as interim chief of the police department since mid-August following the resignation from the position by former police chief Tyke Hunt.

Hunt’s resignation was followed by allegations of misconduct that are still under an internal and state investigation after two women filed complaints against him.

For more information, contact the City of Charleston Human Resources Department at 304.348.8015.