City of Charleston still reviewing possibilities for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The future of one of Charleston’s most popular events is still in limbo with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told 580-WCHS the city is still deciding on what to do with 2020 Live on the Levee music series.

“Live on the Levee is such an anticipated event, it’s the signal to our community that summertime is here. Yes, it brings great excitement and yes it brings great revenue to the city of Charleston but we really need to hold off on any decision,” she said.

The event normally announces its lineup early to mid-May, begins Memorial day weekend and runs every Friday night through August.

2020 would be the 17th season of the event.

“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to host Live on the Levee and other events this year, we need to be realistic about those large gatherings and need to listen to the advice of our healthcare professionals on when those gatherings could even take place safely,” Goodwin said.