City of Charleston set for popular Holly Jolly Brawley event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas tree lovers in Charleston.

The stage is set for Holly Jolly Brawley in downtown Friday and Saturday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told 580-WCHS that 105 trees are being decorated this year, the most since the event began in 2020.

She said the event has taken off and people circle Black Friday to spend in downtown Charleston.

“People have wanted something fun to do around the holiday. With the development of City Center at Slack Plaza, it just gave us a great venue to do that,” the mayor said.

Trees are decorated by local businesses and placed along City Center at Slack Plaza, the Brawley Walkway, and Lee Street Triangle.

Goodwin said there will be vendors Friday and Saturday at the event with a DJ on Friday and the tree lighting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for Holly Jolly Brawley:

Lee Way

Capitol Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Summers Street, from the Summers Street Parking Garage entrance to Lee Street

Goodwin said there is one exciting addition to the 2022 holiday season.

“There is going to be a light show that will happen at City Center in the evenings across the holiday season. At the top and bottom of the hour from 6 to 9 p.m.,” she said.