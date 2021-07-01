City of Charleston set for fireworks show on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rain or shine, the City of Charleston is set for its annual fireworks show celebrating the 4th of July.

The city’s 4th celebration is slated for Sunday at 9:45 p.m. The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Greenbrier Street to Court Street viewing.

There are no restrictions in the city or state due to COVID-19. Mackenzie Spencer with the city told 580-WCHS that the city encourages people to line the boulevard and waterfront with lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show put on by Pete Farrell.

The city has partnered with Pikewood Media Group/West Virginia Radio Corporation to play patriotic music on all of their stations (V100, 580 WCHS, 98.7 The Beat, Today’s New Country 107.3 WKAZ and 96.1 WKWS) for the entire duration of the fireworks.

Spencer said there will be other opportunities for residents to see fireworks not only this weekend but throughout the year.

“We also plan to do fireworks on Labor Day with Live on the Levee and the last night of Live on the Levee which is October 1. We will be doing those but they will not be as big as this show,” she said.

West Virginia Power has fireworks scheduled following each game on Saturday and Sunday.