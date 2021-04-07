City of Charleston rolls out 2021 Spring clean-up events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston’s third annual Spring “Team Up to Clean Up” city-wide cleanup events are set to begin in a few weeks.

Outside of the Kanawha City Community Center on Wednesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the dates, times and locations of the events that will go from April 24-May 22.

Goodwin said these events are about making your community a better place which in turn makes it an economic driver.

“Those who are investing in the community, those who are bringing businesses into a community, look at the cleanliness of a community,” the mayor told the media.

Local businesses, organizations and city representatives are expected to join members of the community to clean and beautify neighborhoods throughout Charleston. All events will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

The cleanup schedule is as follows:

April 24: West Side & North Charleston

” Pick up location: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Ave.)

” Pick up location: Mary C. Snow Elementary (100 Florida Street)

May 1: Kanawha City

” Pick up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Ave.)

May 8: Bigley Avenue/Westmoreland

” Pick up location: Bigley Piggly Wiggly (10 Spring St.)

May 15: South Hills

” Pick up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Rd.)

May 22: East End

” Pick up location: Clay Center – Walker Circle (1 Clay Square)

Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174.

Goodwin said the numbers dipped last year because of the COVID-19, from 83,000 pounds collected in 2019 to around 50,000 in 2020. She is confident in the program this year as more vaccines are given out.

She said every little bit helps.

“If you did a cleanup in your neighborhood or your community, every month or every other month, it would make a substantial difference,” Goodwin said.