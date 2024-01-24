City of Charleston receives 27 applicants for chief of police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has a few dozen applications she’ll have to go over to find the city’s next chief of police.

According to the mayor’s office, 27 people submitted applications for the position between December 15 and January 15. Of those 27, eight are internal and 19 are external applications. Ten of the external applicants are from outside the state.

Right now, Scott Dempsey, a 23-year veteran with the department, is serving as interim police chief. Goodwin appointed him following the resignation of Tyke Hunt last August, who cited personal and health reasons as why he stepped down. Hunt remains with the department as a lieutenant.

Hunt is also still on medical and paid administrative leave as an internal investigation continues into allegations of sexual misconduct made by two women. The investigation has been forwarded by West Virginia State Police to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

Mayor Goodwin has previously said she will “take her time” going through the process of selecting the next chief. It would be her third different chief since she took office in 2019.

Right now, the names of the applicants are unknown. City attorney Kevin Baker said the names will only be known by the hiring manager at this time, which is part of a process under city policy.

City officials said the interview process for the position would start soon.