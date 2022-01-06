City of Charleston Public Works Department set for winter storm system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Road crews with the City of Charleston have been prepping all week for the forecasted winter storm expected to hit Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

The majority of the 580-WCHS listening area, including Kanawha County, is under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service Charleston starting at Noon Thursday, lasting until 8 a.m. Friday. Four to eight inches of snow is expected to fall in many portions of the Kanawha Valley including Charleston.

Brent Webster, Director of Public Works for City of Charleston told 580-WCHS that because this has been a forecasted storm, his crews have been able to pre-treat roads with rock salt and better prepare for coverage.

“It’s given us the last couple of days to make sure our trucks are ready, make sure we have our staffing and necessary equipment, which we do. We are staffed and have everything we need,” Webster said.

Webster said crews will continue to pre-treat roads until the forecasted snow begins to fall and then it becomes salting away the snow and using plows.

“There are 17 routes we have in the City of Charleston. We will just keep running those. They do take a while to run,” Webster said.

“They will come back, get more salt, check it out and see how the salt is working. If there is snow accumulated, then they plow it.”

Webster wanted to remind motorists to not assume that roads are treated even though they may look clear. He said to always take caution during winter weather no matter the point of the system.

Webster also asked citizens to attempt to neighborhood roads clear by parking vehicles in garages and driveways when possible. He said it keeps roadways clear and helps salt truck get around town.

Once the snow ends, Webster said overnight into Friday and much of Friday morning will be to widen the roads and get them “completely back in order.”

This is the first forecasted snow system of the winter season in 2022. Webster said his crew has been prepping since October.

“For the veterans who have been doing this, it’s just part of their job. It’s just part of something they are used to and they accept the challenge,” Webster said.