City of Charleston Public Art’s Department, local artist, Recovery Point of Charleston come together to unveil new mural at Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A mural depicting themes of solitude and nature in the Mountain State is now splattered in vivid color and detail across the steps of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined the city’s Public Art Director Jeff Pierson Wednesday to unveil the newest addition of artwork to the city.

The mural which now rests at the steps of the convention center entitled ‘Way Out There,’ was designed by local artist Blake Wheeler, who had some help with the effort from an art class at Recovery Point of Charleston. They joined the city at Wednesday’s unveiling event.

Wheeler said the mural depicts a lone hiker walking with his dog within a vast West Virginia landscape, and he hopes it’s one that everyone who has roots in the state can relate to.

“I hope they think about just the beauty of the state and the inspiration behind it, which is our state and beautiful landscapes, and sort of get inspired,” Wheeler said.

He said its themes focus on solitude, escapism, the passage of time, and the connection between people and nature.

Wheeler said the mural was painted on a 5’12’ polytab mural cloth. He said it was then cut into strips of 18 sheets and applied to the steps using a permanent type of glue.

Wheeler said the separate sections depicting varying colors create a unique visual effect.

“I wanted each section to stand on its own, represent a different time of day, and have its own color pallet to really have an impact on the area here, and be visually-striking,” he said.

Wheeler added that the steps help create a 3D-like effect, emphasizing the wildflowers, insects, among other elements included in the mural.

Recovery Point of Charleston Program Director Kristin Cooper said their recently-established art class at the recovery center was inspired to get involved with this project due to their own mural they have in the works, which they plan to design on the side of their building at the center.

She said the women who are part of the art class helped attach the strips to the steps of the coliseum, and it was a new, unique experience for them.

“I think it’s great, because, it’s like service work for the girls to do, but it’s also an experience most people aren’t going to get in their lifetime, to be a part of such a masterpiece of art,” Cooper said.

Wheeler said working with the city to design public works of art like this project makes him feel positive of the impact such art is having here.

“I hope it’s growing and I think that it is,” Wheeler said. “I’ve been a part of it for the past several years, and I hope to do more for the city of Charleston, I hope to do larger pieces, as well.”