City of Charleston presents results following its Here to Serve community meetings series

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston wrapping up its series of Here to Serve meetings for the public, and the results are showing they made quite an impact.

The five community meetings which have been taking place around the city since Sept. 19 gave residents a chance to voice their concerns, ask questions, and share ideas about issues within their neighborhoods and in the city at large.

The recent statistics released about the impact of the meetings showed nearly 120 people attended them, and nearly 30 comment forms were submitted, with the majority of those being turned in via online.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the meetings served as a way to make local government more accessible to the community.

“We appreciate everyone who came out to talk with us and who provided feedback online; as well as the facilities who welcomed and hosted our City Team for our meetings,” Goodwin said.

Council Member At-Large, Joe Solomon said the meetings were similar to calling DoorDash for city support.

“While I love when people come to City Hall, it’s been a joy to meet people in their neighborhoods,” Solomon said. “I’ve gotten a chance to help people on issues ranging from basement flooding, noisy neighbors, traffic congestion, to navigating a new small business, and helping a Senior learn about the free gym inside her local Parks and Recreation community center.”

The main issues which community members presented to different city departments aligned with those which the city has already been working to fix over the past four and a half years. They included rehabilitating and maintaining homes to create opportunities for more residents to move to the area, enforcing property maintenance codes, continuing beautification projects, among others.

Replacing the outdated streetlights with brighter, more efficient LED lights, as well as providing more well-maintained public access recreation trails around the city were two of the major infrastructure improvements put on the table by attending residents.

“It’s always great to sit down with the folks in our community and talk about the issues most important to them,” said Council Member At-Large Shawn Taylor. “Through community meetings, like Here to Serve series, we encourage open dialogue and continued collaboration.”

In addition, they city’s Planning Department focused themselves on reaching out to the community about helping to provide input to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

They used large-scale maps, held interactive input sessions, and conducted surveys to collect data about some of the most important issues to residents, which included greenspace, transportation, housing, public safety, and more.

Planning Department Director Dan Vriendt said based on the survey, people largely feel the city provides a good quality of life to residents, and it’s moving in the right direction.

“They desire to see a continued commitment to having outstanding parks and recreational facilities, maintaining Charleston’s position as the region’s entertainment and cultural hub, and continuing to maintain high quality municipal services.”

A draft of the updated plan will be open to view on the Planning Department’s website next week.

From Sept. 19 to Nov. 1 the city held the Here to Serve meetings at the Kanawha City Community, Mary C. Snow Elementary School, Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist, Kanawha County Public Library, and the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center.