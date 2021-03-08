City of Charleston opens third grant cycle for small business program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Th third grant cycle of the City of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grants is now open.

The city announced Monday that businesses can begin applying for up to $10,000 in grant funding, a change from the first two rounds at $5,000.

To date, funds awarded in the first two grant rounds total over $175,000 and 38 businesses, according the city spokesperson Mackenzie Spencer.

“We see that businesses throughout the city continue to need financial assistance during this difficult time,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a release.

“We are excited to raise the amount of grant funding this round to allow folks to apply for up to $10,000. This also gives folks that have been awarded funding in the first two rounds the opportunity to apply for additional funds.”

Spencer said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that the grants go towards broadband connectivity, marketing, advertising, demolition projects, construction of exterior and interior surfaces including doors, windows, fences, stairs, ramps, painting and more.

Project work must be started within six months of the grant award and must be completed within one year, a release said. The maximum annual grant award for any one business is $10,000 and grant recipients must match any award amount by 25%.

In the first round of grants in October, the city received around 60 applications but awarded 18 businesses.

Goodwin said the city felt the need to raise the bar to $10,000 for the third cycle as she saw the $5,000 only get small businesses ‘halfway there’ in terms of projects happening.

She said it’s a long process for the city to choose as there are more applications than money.

“Not only did we receive a tremendous amount of applications but what was exciting to see was the different types of business. All types of businesses throughout the city of Charleston. This is just not downtown,” Goodwin said on 580-LIVE.

The Small Business Investment Grant application can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3rsBWHN.

For more information, contact Jane Bostic, Special Assistant to the Mayor, at 304-348-8174 or [email protected].