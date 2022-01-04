City of Charleston looking at Illinois-based accounting firm to manage ARP money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City of Charleston officials are considering an out-of-state accounting firm to manage the city’s nearly $37 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money.

A resolution was introduced in Monday’s city council that recommended a contract be awarded BDO USA, L.L.P., an Illinois-based accounting service company. Jonathan Storage, Charleston City Manager, told 580-WCHS that the recommendation came after a months-long selection process

Storage said the city has been working on getting a structure in place to manage the $36.8 million in ARP funding. He said 12 national and storage and local auditing, accounting firms responded to the city during a search.

“BDO has familiarity with how the federal rules operate, how the state operates and how local governments are supposed to follow state auditor’s rules,” Storage said.

The consulting fee through BDO could cost Charleston up to $500,000. A debate broke out during the meeting Monday over why the city would pay the agency when the West Virginia State Auditor office’s programs were free.

Storage said “Project Mountaineer” through the West Virginia Checkbook, gives people insight into how local governments spend money but it does not do what the city needs for the ARP money.

He added ARP money has many requirements and the city must be responsible for quarterly financial reports for the U.S. Treasury Department and all sub-recipients, as Project Mountaineer does not track entity spending.

“Project Mountaineer has nothing to do with the fact that we are trying to ensure there is no fraud, abuse or malfeasance once the ARP money leaves the city’s bank account,” he said.

During the meeting, Joseph Jenkins, D, Ward 12, chair of Charleston’s finance committee, said “In terms of what the auditor could provide the city, I don’t think they could follow up with all the reporting to ensure that we meet the regulations,” Jenkins said. “That’s why it’s good we have the accounting firm.”

Storage did not rule out the city using the auditor’s program as other local government entities do so.

In December, councilman Courtney Persinger, R-Ward 15, sponsored a bill to sign Charleston up for the Project Mountaineer. The bill was referred to an advisory committee on ARP funding and the Finance Committee but the committee has yet to schedule a meeting.

Persinger said during the meeting the ARP committee would have to meet for his bill to go anywhere but there are no scheduled meetings.

He said joining the program would require the city to have software conversions to allow the Auditor’s office to bridge the gap to the city’s accounting software. State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is planning to present to the city council about the program in the coming weeks.

“When you’re talking about $36.8 million on top of the city’s normal operating budget of $100 million, that is a lot of money to track and a lot of accounting due diligence that the city does not have the bandwidth to do 100 percent internally,” Storage said.