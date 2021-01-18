City of Charleston launching art workshops to be part of MLK mural

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art announced it will hold ZOOM virtual work-shops to teach viewers how to create self-portraits that will become part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. mural at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

These two-hour workshops will take place on February 4, March 4, April 8 and May 6. Citizens’ self-portraits will be part of the background in color fields.

“This mural will be a reflection our community and will feature over 700 Charlestonians at its completion. We welcome both experienced and beginner painters at these workshops,” said Jeff Pierson, Director of the City’s Office of Public Art, in a release.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, who called it a piece of Charleston’s history on Monday’s 580-LIVE, said, “Initially, the MLK Workshops were intended to be community painting events. While COVID-19 has limited our in-person interaction, we can still hold virtual workshops to continue the progress of our mural.

“Our first virtual workshop was a major success and we look forward to engaging new folks in these online opportunities.”

All workshop materials will be provided. Materials can be picked up at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnally Street the Monday before the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city said.

All participants must pre-register at Pre-register to reserve your materials at https://bit.ly/3in7vig. During pre-registration, ZOOM information for the workshop will be provided.

Art can be dropped off at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center the Monday after the workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s about inclusion, equality and getting the faces of our community reflected back to us. it’s a reflection of ourselves and that’s what Dr. King believed in and that’s what we want the mural to be about,” Pierson said Monday on 580-LIVE.