City of Charleston launches “SEE33” vlog series to showcase history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston has launched an interactive series of “vlogs” that is meant to showcase the capital city’s arts, history and people.

The series called SEE33, a nod to Charleston being 33 square miles, will be YouTube videos featuring landmarks around town narrated by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and other Charleston residents.

“This vlog series is going to highlight wonderful pieces of Charleston’s history, art and people,” Goodwin said. “It will give you the inside story behind some of the things you may have seen in the city of Charleston but may not know a lot about.”

Goodwin said the city had planned to wait until summer to present SEE33 but decided this was the right time to launch while citizens are looking for ways to connect.

“During this time we all want to feel and be more connected to one another and to our community. The vlog that we have launched is one step closer to making everyone feel like we are still all together,” Goodwin said.

A news release said at the end of the series, and when it is safe to do so, the first 33 vlogs will be transformed into a scavenger hunt so that folks can explore Charleston and see these places firsthand.

Goodwin said this can be a learning experience for children.

“These are also great opportunities that they can learn a little bit about it and when their family feels comfortable going out, do a scavenger hunt, walk around the city and go find some of these things,” she said.

Many community members offered their time and talents, according to Goodwin including musical pieces, narrations and artists that worked on pieces shown.

Vlogs will be uploaded weekly to HERE.

The City of Charleston noted that the SEE 33 video clips were filmed while maintaining social distancing and with no more than three individuals present during filming. Some SEE 33 video clips were filmed prior to the CDC’s recommendation regarding the use of cloth face coverings.