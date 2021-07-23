City of Charleston launches Adopt-A-Street program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston’s Adopt-A-Street program is underway.

Applications are being accepted for the program focuses on litter pickup on streets and alleyways that are maintained by the city. The city says individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies, fraternities, sororities, and communities may adopt a street.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Councilman Joe Jenkins and Public Works Director Brent Webster unveiled the first Adopt-A-Street sign in Charleston at the corner of Daverton Road and Gordon Drive on Friday. The area was adopted by Jenkins and his family.

“My initiative to try to make my ward better, keep the neighborhood clean. I thought this would be a great program to institute for the entire city. Basically to put my money where my mouth is and get out there and do it myself,” Jenkins, who represents Ward 12, said.

To participate in the program, participants must be at least 12 years old. The city will furnish trash bags, safety signs, gloves, safety vests, and litter pickers. once cleanups are completed, the city crews will pick up and dispose of all bagged trash.

Jenkins said after completing two cleanups, the name of the adopter will be posted on a sign in the designated area.

He hopes his presence in the program will encourage his constituents.

“If you’re there and continually cleaning up stuff, your neighbors see that you’re here and contributing. It also puts my family out there saying we are going to take this step. Maybe someone says ‘Maybe I’ll do that too and I’ll get out there,” Jenkins said.

To participate in the program, fill out an application at charlestonwv.gov or call Brent Webster, Director of Public Works at 304-348-6850. Email Webster at [email protected]