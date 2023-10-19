City of Charleston introduces fourth ArtBus designed by local artist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local officials unveiled the fourth ever Charleston ArtBus Wednesday afternoon at Slack Plaza.

The wrap for the KRT bus was designed by Charleston artist Wes Eary. He got to see his design on the bus for the first time Wednesday and was blown away by how good he thought it looked.

“It looks so much different than what I expected and so much more colorful,” Eary said. “The brush strokes and everything look great.”

Eary said his whole goal for the design of the bus was to have something pop and get the attention of residents and commuters in the city.

“I wanted to have something that was very colorful and would stand out in the city,” said Eary.

The Charleston artist said he had two uncles who retired from the KRT, making Wednesday’s unveiling even more special once he saw his design gracing the KRT bus.

The public chose Eary’s design through voting held during the city’s FestivALL celebration. Organizers said more than 3,000 votes were cast.

Eary said he felt thankful to the public for selecting his submission and being supportive of his work.

“It’s a reflection right out of my sketchbook,” he said.

Jeff Pierson from the Office of Public Art, Sean Hill from KRT and Mackenzie Spencer from FestivALL also attended the event.